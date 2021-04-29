Go to the main site
    Kazakh capital among the leaders in vaccination rates

    29 April 2021, 14:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM ‘The capital city of Kazakhstan ranks among the leaders in vaccination the countrywide,’ CEO at the National Scientific Medical Centre Abai Baigenzhin told the roundtable on vaccination efforts.

    Above 100,000 people in Nur-Sultan were given the first component of the vaccine against COVID-19, more than 16,000 were administered both shots. The first to get vaccine were the high risk groups, namely, medical workers, teachers, people with underlying conditions, diplomatic services and law enforcement officials.


    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

