Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh capital, 5 regions of Kazakhstan on bad weather alert

Kudrenok Tatyana
13 August 2019, 18:08
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan’s weather service, has issued bad weather alert for Akmola, Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Kostanay, Mangistau regions as well as Nur-Sultan city, Kazinform reports.

Thunderstorm, hail, squall, southwestern wind with gusts ranging from 15 to 25 mps are forecast for Akmola region on August 14-15.

The Kazakh capital will see thunderstorm on August 14-15. Chances of hail and northwestern wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will be high in the city on August 15.

Western, northwestern wind with gusts of 15-20 mps as well as dust storm will persist in Kyzylorda region on August 14.

Turkestan region will be hit by thunderstorm, squall, dust storm and western wind with gusts of 15-20 mps on August 14.

The same day Kostanay region will brace for thunderstorm, western, northeastern wind, and hail.

Northwestern wind gusting up to 15-20 mps and dust storm are in store for Mangistau region on August 14.

