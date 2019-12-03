Go to the main site
    Kazakh businessman to open "Forbes Uzbekistan"

    3 December 2019, 08:23

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakh businessman, publisher of Forbes Kazakhstan and Forbes Georgia Armanzhan Baitasov will open Forbes Uzbekistan magazine, Trend reports.

    He said that the release of the first issue of the magazine is scheduled for March next year.

    According to Baitasov, opening a publication in Uzbekistan is very important, as the country is now becoming very promising in terms of doing business.

    «The changes that are taking place now in Uzbekistan, the message that the leadership of Uzbekistan gives to world business, are of great interest. Entrepreneurs are focused on the fact that the country will open and develop as actively as in recent months,» Baitasov said.

    The editorial staff will be located in Tashkent. Forbes Uzbekistan will be available both as a magazine and as a website. The printed version will be published in Russian for now, and the site will be in two languages, Uzbek and Russian.

    Baitasov added that Forbes Club business site will also be opened in Uzbekistan.

    Author:

    Raushan Alzhanova

