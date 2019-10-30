Go to the main site
    Kazakh business mission to visit Orenburg

    30 October 2019, 17:39

    ORENBURG. KAZINFORM Several dozens of Kazakhstani companies will present their products in Orenburg. The exhibition of goods and business meetings will be held at the Hilton Garden Orenburg November 14, Kazinform learnt from the Kazakh Embassy in Russia.

    A delegation of entrepreneurs from Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Almaty, Kostanay, Zhambyl and Mangistau regions will arrive for the first time to Orenburg.

    «With the consideration of longstanding good neighbor relations with the regions of Kazakhstan, including in the field of business, the event is expected to give a new impulse to the development of economy and trade relations between the two countries,» the Embassy press service says.

    The business event is organized by the Chamber of Commerce of Kazakhstan and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Orenburg region. Representatives of the enterprises interested in development of economic ties with Kazakhstan are invited to the event.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Kazakhstan and Russia
