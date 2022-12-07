Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh-Brazilian duo stunned in ITF tournament final

7 December 2022, 15:07
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Grigoriy Lomakin and Brazilian Igor Gimenez lost in the men’s doubles final of the ITF’s M25 Vacaria tournament, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

The 4th-seeded Lomakin and Gimenez were edged out by Brazilian duo of Joao Victor Couto Loureiro and Gustavo Heide seeded 3rd at the tournament 6-3, 6-7, 5-10.

The clay tournament has a prize fund of $25,000.

Photo: olympic.kz

