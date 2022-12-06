Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh brands present their collections at Azerbaijan Fashion Week

6 December 2022, 10:16
BAKU. KAZINFORM Kazakh brands - Shogy, Nomade, Usaliev, A-Sain kids, Asheri – presented their collections at the 13th official Azerbaijan Fashion Week.

The event was held at the International Mugham Center of Azerbaijan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The theme of the 2022 AFW is the 30th anniversary of the Kazakh-Azerbaijan diplomatic relations, and the AFW podium became the place of meeting of the two countries’ fashion designers.

Taking the floor, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan Serzhan Abdykarimov noted that the two countries’ relations moved to a new stage of development. «The AFW which unites Kazakhstani and Azerbaijani fashion designers promotes the deepening of close ties between the fraternal nations., he said.

The event was organized by Sayat Dossybayev, the founder of Kazakhstan Fashion Week, and brought together numerous local and foreign designers.


Kazakhstan was represented by Shogy, Nomade, Usaliev, A-Sain kids, Asheri brands, which presented their collections both in modern and traditional styles.

Uzbekistan’s Irina Diosa, Azerbaijan’s Fakhriya Khalafova, La Shyla, Soul Desire, Mario Russo, Ny Gyul demonstrated their fashion lines to the audience.

Kekalove, a fashion brand for wheelchair users, presented also its adaptive clothing to accommodate people with specific needs.

The large-scale event has already turned into the platform which unites designers, buyers, local and foreign mass media as well as fashion lovers of the capital.

The first edition of Azerbaijan Fashion Week took place in May 2015.




