Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakh boxing legend Serik Abdenaliyev dies at 81

    15 June 2020, 13:55

    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - Famous Kazakh boxer Serik Abdenaliyev has died at the age of 81, Kazinform cites Kazakhstan's Boxing Federation.

    «Kazakhstani boxing has suffered a big loss, a boxing veteran and legend Serik Abdenaliyev has passed away. He dedicated his whole life to boxing, he was a multi-time champion of the country, a coach, who raised four Atlanta Olympic medalists. Abdenaliyev became the first Kazakhstani national to be a judge at the Olympic boxing events at the Summer Olympics in Sydney,» the Federation's statement reads.

    Serik Abdenaliyev was born in 1939 in Almaty region.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Boxing
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events