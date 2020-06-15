Kazakh boxing legend Serik Abdenaliyev dies at 81

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - Famous Kazakh boxer Serik Abdenaliyev has died at the age of 81, Kazinform cites Kazakhstan's Boxing Federation.

«Kazakhstani boxing has suffered a big loss, a boxing veteran and legend Serik Abdenaliyev has passed away. He dedicated his whole life to boxing, he was a multi-time champion of the country, a coach, who raised four Atlanta Olympic medalists. Abdenaliyev became the first Kazakhstani national to be a judge at the Olympic boxing events at the Summer Olympics in Sydney,» the Federation's statement reads.

Serik Abdenaliyev was born in 1939 in Almaty region.