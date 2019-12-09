Kazakh Boxing Federation awards best athletes

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – The best boxers and coaches were awarded in Almaty, Kazinform correspondent reports.

A 21-year old Bekzad Nurdauletov of Mangystau region was named the best boxer. This year Bekzat has won a gold medal at the World Boxing Championship in Russia’s Yekaterinburg.

Milana Safronova from Karaganda has got the title of the best female boxer.

Sabyrkhan Makhmud was named the best junior boxer. It should be noted that he is the champion of the Asian Junior Boxing Championships. His coach Ilyas Oralbek was bestowed an award for as the best youth coach of the year.

Anel Sakysh was awarded a title of the best young female boxer. Anel took part in the Asian Youth Boxing Championship.

The Boxing Federation of Mangystau region was named the best.

Ghani Iskakov has got the title of the best referee in the international category. G. Iskakov is from Almaty region.

Photo: Daniyar Mailybayev