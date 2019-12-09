Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakh Boxing Federation awards best athletes

    9 December 2019, 11:53

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – The best boxers and coaches were awarded in Almaty, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    A 21-year old Bekzad Nurdauletov of Mangystau region was named the best boxer. This year Bekzat has won a gold medal at the World Boxing Championship in Russia’s Yekaterinburg.

    Milana Safronova from Karaganda has got the title of the best female boxer.

    Sabyrkhan Makhmud was named the best junior boxer. It should be noted that he is the champion of the Asian Junior Boxing Championships. His coach Ilyas Oralbek was bestowed an award for as the best youth coach of the year.

    Anel Sakysh was awarded a title of the best young female boxer. Anel took part in the Asian Youth Boxing Championship.

    The Boxing Federation of Mangystau region was named the best.

    Ghani Iskakov has got the title of the best referee in the international category. G. Iskakov is from Almaty region.

    Photo: Daniyar Mailybayev

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Boxing
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events