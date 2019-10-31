Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh boxers win four medals at Tokyo 2020 Test Events

Alzhanova Raushan
31 October 2019, 16:53
TOKYO. KAZINFORM – Kazakh boxers have won 2 gold and 2 silver medals at Tokyo 2020 Test Events, Kazinform refers to the Kazakhstan Boxing Federation.

Aibek Oralbay has become a champion in the weigh category 91 kg. In the finals he defeated a rival from Brazil.

In addition, Saken Bibosynov has secured ‘gold’ in the weight category 52 kg.

Another Kazakh boxer Sanatali Toltayev won a silver medal.

As for women, Rimma Volosenko was the second and won a silver medal for Kazakhstan.

NOTE: A test event is a dress rehearsal to confirm and improve the competition and Games operation capabilities in order to ensure a successful operation during the Olympic and Paralympic Games. Test events have usually been held prior to past Games and will also be carried out in preparation for the Tokyo 2020 Games. The test events will be organised by the International Federations and the National Federations as well as by the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee.

