Kazakh boxers win five gold medals at Nations Cup in Serbia

Kudrenok Tatyana
17 January 2021, 14:03
BELGRADE. KAZINFORM – The 10th International Nations Cup Boxing Tournament has come to an end in Belgrade, Serbia, Kazinform reports.

Kazakhstan’s national female boxing team hauled eight medals at the tournament.

Vladislava Kukhta (57kg weight category) and Rimma Vlosenko (60kg weight category) won gold. Silver went to Gulsaya Yerzhan. Valentina Khalzova and Marina Volnova settled for bronze.

Earlier it was reported that Arailym Marat (48kg weight class), Dina Zholaman (54kg weight class), and Lyazzat Kungeibayeva (+81kg weight class) had clinched gold at the tournament.


