    Kazakh boxers win at the start of Boxam Int’l Tournament in Spain

    3 March 2021, 15:29

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The 2021 International Boxing Tournament ‘Boxam’ is currently underway in Castellon, Spain, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

    Three Kazakh boxers claimed victories on Day 1 of the tournament in Spain.

    Sabyrkhan Makhmud of Kazakhstan stunned Perez Martin from Panama in the Flyweight category (52 kg).

    Kazakhstani Ablaikhan Zhussupov left no chances to French boxer Hugo Grau in the Welterweight category (69 kg).

    Zakir Safiullin of Kazakhstan defeated Abdelhaq Nadir from Morocco in the Light Welterweight class (63 kg).

    All three Kazakhstani boxers propelled to the net round of the tournament which is set to run through March 6.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Boxing
