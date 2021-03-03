Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakh boxers win at the start of Boxam Int’l Tournament in Spain

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
3 March 2021, 15:29
Kazakh boxers win at the start of Boxam Int’l Tournament in Spain

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The 2021 International Boxing Tournament ‘Boxam’ is currently underway in Castellon, Spain, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

Three Kazakh boxers claimed victories on Day 1 of the tournament in Spain.

Sabyrkhan Makhmud of Kazakhstan stunned Perez Martin from Panama in the Flyweight category (52 kg).

Kazakhstani Ablaikhan Zhussupov left no chances to French boxer Hugo Grau in the Welterweight category (69 kg).

Zakir Safiullin of Kazakhstan defeated Abdelhaq Nadir from Morocco in the Light Welterweight class (63 kg).

All three Kazakhstani boxers propelled to the net round of the tournament which is set to run through March 6.

Sport   Kazakhstan   Boxing  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy