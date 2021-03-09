Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakh boxers to take part in int’l tournament in Germany

    9 March 2021, 21:49

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The International Boxing Tournament is set to kick off in Cologne, Germany on March 14, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakhstan Boxing Federation.

    Kazakhstan will be represented at the tournament by boxers in eight weight categories.

    Team Kazakhstan consists of Saken Bibossynov (52 kg weight class), Orazbek Assylkulov (57kg weight class), Ertugan Zeinulinov (63 kg weight class), Aslanbek Shymbergenov (69 kg weight class), Erasyl Zhakpekov (75 kg weight class), Nurbek Oralbai (81 kg weight class), Aibek Oralbai (91 kg weight class), and Kamshybek Konkabayev (+91 kg weight class).

    The Kazakh squad is trained by renowned coaches Myrzagali Aitzhanov and Askar Yerkebayev.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Boxing
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events