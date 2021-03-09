Kazakh boxers to take part in int’l tournament in Germany

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The International Boxing Tournament is set to kick off in Cologne, Germany on March 14, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakhstan Boxing Federation.

Kazakhstan will be represented at the tournament by boxers in eight weight categories.

Team Kazakhstan consists of Saken Bibossynov (52 kg weight class), Orazbek Assylkulov (57kg weight class), Ertugan Zeinulinov (63 kg weight class), Aslanbek Shymbergenov (69 kg weight class), Erasyl Zhakpekov (75 kg weight class), Nurbek Oralbai (81 kg weight class), Aibek Oralbai (91 kg weight class), and Kamshybek Konkabayev (+91 kg weight class).

The Kazakh squad is trained by renowned coaches Myrzagali Aitzhanov and Askar Yerkebayev.