Kazakh boxers to get record prize money for IBA Men’s World Boxing Championships 2023 performance

Kudrenok Tatyana
15 May 2023, 10:16
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani medalists of the IBA Men’s World Boxing Championships 2023 in Tashkent will get generous money prizes, Kazinform has learned from the Sports Development Directorate of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

IBA announced record prize money for this year’s tournament - for gold medalists the award is $200,000, the silver medalists will receive a $100,000 prize and each bronze medalist will get $50,000.

Earlier it was reported that Team Kazakhstan had secured the 2nd place in the medal tally of the IBA Men’s World Boxing Championships 2023 in Tashkent behind the hosts, Uzbekistan. The Kazakh boxers earned four gold and one silver medals at the event compared to five gold, two silver and two bronze medals scooped by Uzbekistan.

Kazakhstan’s Sanzhar Tashkenbay, Makhmud Sabyrkhan, Aslanbek Shymbergenov and Nurbek Oralbay all captured gold. Dulat Bekbauov settled for silver.

Aside from IBA prize money, each medalist from Kazakhstan will get a reward from President of the Kazakhstan Boxing Federation Kenes Rakishev starting from $100,000 for a gold medal.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan took to his official Twitter account to commend the performance of the Kazakh national boxing team at the IBA Men’s World Boxing Championships 2023.


