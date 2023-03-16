Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakh boxers to fight for medals at IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships

16 March 2023, 13:16
Kazakh boxers to fight for medals at IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships Photo: olympic.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The first fights are scheduled to take place at the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships in New Delhi today, Kazinform has learned from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Zhazira Urakbayeva of Kazakhstan will take on Chang Chia-Hsun from Chinese Taipei in the Women’s 52kg weight category.

A total of 12 boxing ladies will represent Kazakhstan at the event.


Related news
Kazakhstan's Permanent Representative to UN elected Chair of UNDC annual session
Kazakh PM vows Government to work with all political parties
Putintseva wins at the start of Charleston Open
Теги:
Sport   Kazakhstan   Boxing  
Read also
Kazakhstan's Permanent Representative to UN elected Chair of UNDC annual session
PM tasks Cabinet to raise salaries
Kazakh PM vows Government to work with all political parties
Putintseva wins at the start of Charleston Open
Commercial gas production to increase in 2023
Kazakhstan records 73 new COVID cases over 24 hr
Kazakh Abuzhakynova ranks among world’s Top 5 female judokas
Kazakhstan’s Assaubayeva leads with 5.5 points at Women's Chess Grand Prix in New Delhi
News Partner
Popular
1 New CEO of Samruk-Kazyna wealth fund appointed
2 Alikhan Smailov introduces new Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu to MFA staff
3 Almaty becomes SCO cultural and tourist capital for 2023-24
4 Roman Sklyar reappointed as First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
5 Kazakhstan’s Rybakina remains in WTA Singles Rankings top 10

News