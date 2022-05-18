Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakh boxers to fight for IBA World Boxing Championships final berths

    18 May 2022, 09:22

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Five Kazakhstanis will fight for a chance to propel to the finals of the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships underway in Istanbul, Türkiye these days, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

    Alua Balkibekova (Women’s Minimumweight 48kg) of Kazakhstan will clash with Bulgarian Sevda Asenova.

    Kazakhstan’s Zhaina Shekerbekova (Women’s Fly 52kg) will take on Jutamas Jitrong of Thailand.

    Kazakhstani Karina Ibragimova (Women’s Feather 57kg) will fight Yu-Ting Lin from Taipei.

    Valentina Khalzova (Women’s Light Middle weight 70kg) of Kazakhstan is set to face Alcinda Panguane from Mozambique.

    The final showdown between Kazakhstan’s Dina Zholaman (Women’s Bantam weight 54 kg) and Romanian Lacramioara Perijoc will take place later in the evening.

    It bears to remind that Gulsaya Yerzhan (Women’s Light Heavy weight class) was upset in her quarterfinal fight.

    Nazym Kyzaibay, Rimma Volossenko, Aida Abikeyeva, Dariga Shakimova, Nadezhda Ryabets, and Lyazzat Kungeibayeva of Kazakhstan were defeated at the earlier stages of the championships.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Events Kazakhstan Boxing
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year