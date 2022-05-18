Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh boxers to fight for IBA World Boxing Championships final berths

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
18 May 2022, 09:22
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Five Kazakhstanis will fight for a chance to propel to the finals of the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships underway in Istanbul, Türkiye these days, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

Alua Balkibekova (Women’s Minimumweight 48kg) of Kazakhstan will clash with Bulgarian Sevda Asenova.

Kazakhstan’s Zhaina Shekerbekova (Women’s Fly 52kg) will take on Jutamas Jitrong of Thailand.

Kazakhstani Karina Ibragimova (Women’s Feather 57kg) will fight Yu-Ting Lin from Taipei.

Valentina Khalzova (Women’s Light Middle weight 70kg) of Kazakhstan is set to face Alcinda Panguane from Mozambique.

The final showdown between Kazakhstan’s Dina Zholaman (Women’s Bantam weight 54 kg) and Romanian Lacramioara Perijoc will take place later in the evening.

It bears to remind that Gulsaya Yerzhan (Women’s Light Heavy weight class) was upset in her quarterfinal fight.

Nazym Kyzaibay, Rimma Volossenko, Aida Abikeyeva, Dariga Shakimova, Nadezhda Ryabets, and Lyazzat Kungeibayeva of Kazakhstan were defeated at the earlier stages of the championships.


