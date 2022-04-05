Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakh boxers sweep 7 medals at Thailand Open 2022

    5 April 2022, 17:05

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh boxers have already guaranteed themselves seven medals at the Thailand Open 2022 international boxing tournament, Sports.kz reads.

    As earlier reported, the tournament will last until April 9, 2022.

    Six boxers, namely, Ayatulla Takizhanov, Sagyndyk Togambay, Aibek Oralbay, Sanatli Toltayev, Aslan Mussinov, Aslanbek Shymbergenov clinched the spots in the semifinals to win at least bronze. Nurbek Oralbay reached the semifinals in the men’s 81 kg weight category without throwing a punch.


    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Sport Kazakhstan Boxing
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events