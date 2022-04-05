Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh boxers sweep 7 medals at Thailand Open 2022

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
5 April 2022, 17:05
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh boxers have already guaranteed themselves seven medals at the Thailand Open 2022 international boxing tournament, Sports.kz reads.

As earlier reported, the tournament will last until April 9, 2022.

Six boxers, namely, Ayatulla Takizhanov, Sagyndyk Togambay, Aibek Oralbay, Sanatli Toltayev, Aslan Mussinov, Aslanbek Shymbergenov clinched the spots in the semifinals to win at least bronze. Nurbek Oralbay reached the semifinals in the men’s 81 kg weight category without throwing a punch.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Boxing  
