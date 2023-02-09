Kazakh boxers start strong at the Bocskai Memorial Tournament

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh boxers celebrated nine victories in a row at the now-running 67th edition of the Bocskai Memorial Tournament taken place at Hungary’s Debrecen, Kazinform learnt from Sports.kz.

The men’s team sustained no losses at the start so far.

On Thursday, five more Kazakh boxers are set to defend the country’s colors in 48 kg, 51 kg, 54 kg, 75 kg, and 86 kg weight categories.