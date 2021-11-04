Kazakh boxers shine at AIBA World Boxing Championships in Belgrade

BELGRADE. KAZINFORM – Two Kazakhstani boxers have reached the finals of the 2021 AIBA World Boxing Championships in Belgrade, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

Kazakhstani Temirtas Zhussupov defeated Yauheni Karmilchyk of Belarus in the Men’s Minimumweight (46-48 kg) semifinal. In the final bout the Kazakh boxer will clash with Wuttichai Yurachai of Thailand.

As for another finalist from Kazakhstan Makhmud Sabyrkhan, he stunned Indian Akash Kumar in the Men’s Bantam (51-54kg) semifinal. Now Sabyrkhan is set to face Japanese Tomoya Tsuboi.

Ablaikhan Zhussupov representing Kazakhstan in Men’s Welterweight category won the first medal for our country at the tournament. The 24-year-old Kazakhstani clinched bronze after losing to Japanese Sewonrets Okazawa in the semifinals.

Two more boxers from Kazakhstan Saken Bibossinov (Men’s Flyweight category) and Serik Temirzhanov (Men’s Featherweight category) are expected to fight in their respective semifinal bouts today.