Kazakh boxers’ positions in WBA’s updated ranking announced
1 August 2022 15:25

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The World Boxing Association has updated the rankings of fighters across all weight classes, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

In super heavyweight division, Zhan Kossobutskiy retains his 8th position, and Ivan Dychko holds the 15th line. The Super Champion’s title in this weight division belongs to Oleksandr Usyk from Ukraine. American Michael Hunter, Finnish Robert Helenius and British Hughie Fury top the rankings.

Kamshybek Kunkabayev is still 4th in cruiserweight, staying behind Cuban Yuniel Dorticos, Russian Alexey Yegorov and Swedish fighter Badou Jack. French boxer Arsen Goulamirian holds the WBA Super title.

Aidos Yerbossynuly tops the rankings in super middleweight class. Then come John Ryder from Great Britain and Caleb Plant from the U.S. Bek Nurmaganbet did not change his position and stands 11th. Saul Alvarez is the WBA Super Champion.

Gennady Golovkin is the WBA Super Champion in middleweight division. British Chris Eubank Jr tops the rankings, Jaime Munguia from Mexico is second and Japanese Ryota Murata is third.

In super featherweight category, Sultanbek Zaurbek still holds 10th line. Hector Luis Garcia from the Dominican Republic stands 1st, Lamont Roach from the U.S. is 2nd and Jono Carrol is 3rd.

Yevgeniy Pavlov stands 6th in super bantamweight. The top 3 fighters are Azat Hovhannisyan from Armenia, Tomoki Kameda from Japan and Oleh Dovhun from Ukraine. WBA Super Champion’s title in this weight division belongs to Murodjon Akhmadaliev from Uzbekistan.



