Kazakh boxers learn their WBA rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The World Boxing Association (WBA) has renewed its rankings of boxers in all weight classes, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Kazakhstan’s Zhan Kossobutskiy retained his 14th spot, and Ivan Dychko 10th spot in the updated WBA super heavyweight ranking.

Cruiserweight Serik Mussadilov of Kazakhstan remained 15th, according to the WBA.

In the super middleweight division, Kazakhstan’s Bek Nurmaganbet slid to 10th spot.

Sultan Zaurbek of Kazakhstan climbed to 7th spot in the new WBA super featherweight ranking.