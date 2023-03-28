Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh boxers greeted in Astana after IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships success

Kudrenok Tatyana
28 March 2023, 17:55
Kazakh boxers greeted in Astana after IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships success Screen from video

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan's national female boxing team was warmly greeted at an airport upon their return from New Delhi to Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from Khabar 24 TV Channel.

Fans, families and loved ones showed up at the Astana international airport to show their love and support for the girls.

Led by head coach Shamil Safiullin, the Kazakh squad clinched two silver and four bronze medals at the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships New Delhi 2023.

Silver went to Lyazzat Kungeibayeva and Karina Ibragimova. Aluy Balkibekova, Nadezhda Ryabets, Valentina Khalzova and Fariza Sholtai grabbed bronze.

Team Kazakhstan was ranked 8th in the overall medal tally. The hosts India were placed at the top of the medal tally. Coming in second was China. The Russian boxers rounded out the top 3 of the medal standing.


