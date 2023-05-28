Kazakh boxers clinch 10 gold medals at int’l tournament

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani boxers collected 10 gold medals at the International Boxing Tournament in memory of Sagadat Nurmagambetov in Almaty, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

177 boxers from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, China, and Kyrgyzstan competed for three medals in 13 weight categories.

Daniyal Sabit (51kg), Damir Abdikadir (54kg), Orazbek Assylkulov (57kg), Biybars Zheksen (60kg), Sultan Mussinov (63,5kg), Dilmurat Mizhitov (67kg), Darkhan Duisebai (71kg), Ayatulla Takizhanov (75kg), Erassyl Zhakpekov (80kg) and Shaimurat Kussaiynov (86kg) clinched gold.

Two boxers from China also took their respective gold medals in 92kg and +92kg weight classes.

Kyrgyz boxer Zhenish Ulpatov won gold in 48kg weight category.