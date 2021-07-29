Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakh boxers can still triumph at Tokyo Olympics – Serik Sapiyev

    29 July 2021, 18:18

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – All Kazakhstani boxers left at the Tokyo Olympics can fight for medals, believes Chairman of the Sports and Physical Culture Affairs Committee of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan Serik Sapiyev, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    London Olympics gold medalist and former boxer Sapiyev told Kazinform correspondent that he is confident that Kazakhstani boxers may clinch 3-4 medals at the Summer Olympic Games underway in Tokyo, Japan.

    He added that the number of medals depends on the athletes themselves.

    Sapiyev also stressed that the Ministry, the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan as well as the federations lend all-round support to our athletes.

    Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstani boxers Kamshybek Kunkabayev, Abilkhan Amankul, Zakir Safiullin and Saken Bibossynov won their respective bouts at the Tokyo Olympics.

    Kazakhstani boxer Vassiliy Levit’s loss in the opening fight of the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games was probably the biggest shock of this week. Recall that Levit (-91kg) clinched silver at the Rio Olympics in 2016. Sadly, Ablaikhan Zhussupov (-69kg) and Bekzad Nurdauletov (-81kg) of Kazakhstan suffered defeats in Tokyo as well.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Boxing Tokyo Olympics
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events