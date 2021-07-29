Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakh boxers can still triumph at Tokyo Olympics – Serik Sapiyev

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
29 July 2021, 18:18
Kazakh boxers can still triumph at Tokyo Olympics – Serik Sapiyev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – All Kazakhstani boxers left at the Tokyo Olympics can fight for medals, believes Chairman of the Sports and Physical Culture Affairs Committee of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan Serik Sapiyev, Kazinform correspondent reports.

London Olympics gold medalist and former boxer Sapiyev told Kazinform correspondent that he is confident that Kazakhstani boxers may clinch 3-4 medals at the Summer Olympic Games underway in Tokyo, Japan.

He added that the number of medals depends on the athletes themselves.

Sapiyev also stressed that the Ministry, the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan as well as the federations lend all-round support to our athletes.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstani boxers Kamshybek Kunkabayev, Abilkhan Amankul, Zakir Safiullin and Saken Bibossynov won their respective bouts at the Tokyo Olympics.

Kazakhstani boxer Vassiliy Levit’s loss in the opening fight of the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games was probably the biggest shock of this week. Recall that Levit (-91kg) clinched silver at the Rio Olympics in 2016. Sadly, Ablaikhan Zhussupov (-69kg) and Bekzad Nurdauletov (-81kg) of Kazakhstan suffered defeats in Tokyo as well.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Boxing   Tokyo Olympics  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy