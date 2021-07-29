Kazakh boxers can still triumph at Tokyo Olympics – Serik Sapiyev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – All Kazakhstani boxers left at the Tokyo Olympics can fight for medals, believes Chairman of the Sports and Physical Culture Affairs Committee of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan Serik Sapiyev, Kazinform correspondent reports.

London Olympics gold medalist and former boxer Sapiyev told Kazinform correspondent that he is confident that Kazakhstani boxers may clinch 3-4 medals at the Summer Olympic Games underway in Tokyo, Japan.

He added that the number of medals depends on the athletes themselves.

Sapiyev also stressed that the Ministry, the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan as well as the federations lend all-round support to our athletes.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstani boxers Kamshybek Kunkabayev, Abilkhan Amankul, Zakir Safiullin and Saken Bibossynov won their respective bouts at the Tokyo Olympics.

Kazakhstani boxer Vassiliy Levit’s loss in the opening fight of the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games was probably the biggest shock of this week. Recall that Levit (-91kg) clinched silver at the Rio Olympics in 2016. Sadly, Ablaikhan Zhussupov (-69kg) and Bekzad Nurdauletov (-81kg) of Kazakhstan suffered defeats in Tokyo as well.