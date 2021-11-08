Kazakh boxers back home after AIBA World Boxing Championships triumph

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s national boxing team have returned home after their triumphant performance at the 2021 AIBA World Boxing Championships in Belgrade, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

At the championships, Kazakhstani boxers hauled two gold, two silver and one bronze medal. Following the results of the world championships, the national boxing team helmed by head coach Kairat Satzhanov was ranked second in the overall medal tally.

Temirtas Zhussupov (48kg) and Saken Bibossinov (51kg) clinched gold, Makhmud Sabyrkhan (54kg) and Serik Temirzhanov (57kg) collected silver and Ablaikhan Zhussupov (67kg) settled for bronze.

This is the best result for the Kazakh boxing squad in the past eight years.