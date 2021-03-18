Go to the main site
    Kazakh boxers advance to next round at Bosphorous Tournament

    18 March 2021, 10:46

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The International Elite Men & Women Istanbul Bosphorus Boxing Tournament is underway in Turkey, Kazinform reports.

    Kazakhstani Nazym Kazybai in the 51 kg weight category crashed her rival from Ukraine to take a place in the next round. Vladislava Kukhta defeated her rival from Morocco in the 60 kg bout. Rimma Volosenko also won in this weight category to reach the next round.

    As earlier reported, Valentina Khalzova also has advanced to the next round, the National Olympic Committee’s press service reports.


    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

