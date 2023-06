NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Undefeated Kazakhstani boxer Daniyar Yeleussinov (8-0, 4 KOs) will face American Alan Sanchez (20-4-1, 10 KOs) in Phoenix, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Sanchez is the former WBC Continental Americas title holder.

The opponents will clash at the Talking Stick Resort in a 10-round fight.