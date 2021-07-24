Kazakh boxer Temirzhanov off to successful start at Tokyo Olympics

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Boxer Serik Temirzhanov of Kazakhstan has had a successful start at the Tokyo Olympics this morning, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Temirzhanov defeated Hungarian Roland Galos in the Men’s Feather (52-57 kg) Round of 32. The Kazakhstani stunned Galos by technical knockdown in the first and second rounds.

He continued to dominate other his opponent from Hungary in the third round winning the fight 5:0.

Earlier it was reported that XXXII Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 97 licenses in 27 sports.