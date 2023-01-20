Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.77 eur/kzt 501.04

    rub/kzt 6.73 cny/kzt 68.22
Weather:
Astana-13-15℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakh boxer scores knockdown, reaches semis of ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships

    20 January 2023, 17:48

    BANGKOK. KAZINFORM – Kazakh boxer Altynbek Nursultan reached the semifinal of the 2023 ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships underway in Bangkok, Thailand, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Altynbek Nursultan of Kazakhstan was victorious over Muhammad Imdad Ahmad Shaharom of Malaysia by a unanimous decision of judges in the 54kg quarterfinal of the 2023 ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships. The Kazakhstani scored a knockdown in round 3 of the bout.

    Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan’s Sanzhar Tashkenbai (48kg) secured a semifinal berth at the 2023 ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships. Another Kazakhstani Daniyal Sabit lost in the 51kg bout.


    The 2023 ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships is set to run through January 27.

    Kazakhstan’s national team at the event is represented by Sanzhar Tashkenbai (48kg), Daniyal Sabit (51kg), Nursultan Altynbek (54kg), Makhmud Sabyrkhan (57kg), Talgat Syrymbetov (60kg), Mukhammedsabyr Bazarbaiuly (63.5kg), Abzal Serik (67kg), Sabyrzhan Akkalykov (71kg), Dias Molzhigitov (75kg), Yerasyl Zhakpekov (80kg), Sagyndyk Togambai (86kg), Yerkhat Bekzat (92kg), and Amanat Sabyrgali (+92kg).

    Photo: sports.kz

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Sport Kazakhstan Boxing
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Another Kazakh boxer advances to 2023 ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships semis
    Kazakh Sanzhar Tashkenbai propels to 2023 ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships semis
    Kazakhstan suffers 2nd loss at ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships 2023
    Kazakh boxer lost at ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championship
    Popular
    1 Kazakh First Deputy PM Roman Sklyar, Gazprom Chairman Alexey Miller meet
    2 Tokayev meets NSC Chairman Yermek Sagimbayev
    3 Tokayev thanks Majilis deputies as country to elect deputies of parliament’s lower chamber this March
    4 Japan to allow unlicensed electric scooter riding from July
    5 Weather warning in effect in Kyzylorda and Turkestan rgns