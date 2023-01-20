Kazakh boxer scores knockdown, reaches semis of ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships

20 January 2023, 17:48

BANGKOK. KAZINFORM – Kazakh boxer Altynbek Nursultan reached the semifinal of the 2023 ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships underway in Bangkok, Thailand, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Altynbek Nursultan of Kazakhstan was victorious over Muhammad Imdad Ahmad Shaharom of Malaysia by a unanimous decision of judges in the 54kg quarterfinal of the 2023 ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships. The Kazakhstani scored a knockdown in round 3 of the bout.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan’s Sanzhar Tashkenbai (48kg) secured a semifinal berth at the 2023 ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships. Another Kazakhstani Daniyal Sabit lost in the 51kg bout.

The 2023 ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships is set to run through January 27.

Kazakhstan’s national team at the event is represented by Sanzhar Tashkenbai (48kg), Daniyal Sabit (51kg), Nursultan Altynbek (54kg), Makhmud Sabyrkhan (57kg), Talgat Syrymbetov (60kg), Mukhammedsabyr Bazarbaiuly (63.5kg), Abzal Serik (67kg), Sabyrzhan Akkalykov (71kg), Dias Molzhigitov (75kg), Yerasyl Zhakpekov (80kg), Sagyndyk Togambai (86kg), Yerkhat Bekzat (92kg), and Amanat Sabyrgali (+92kg).

Photo: sports.kz