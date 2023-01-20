Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakh boxer scores knockdown, reaches semis of ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships

20 January 2023, 17:48
Kazakh boxer scores knockdown, reaches semis of ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships

BANGKOK. KAZINFORM – Kazakh boxer Altynbek Nursultan reached the semifinal of the 2023 ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships underway in Bangkok, Thailand, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Altynbek Nursultan of Kazakhstan was victorious over Muhammad Imdad Ahmad Shaharom of Malaysia by a unanimous decision of judges in the 54kg quarterfinal of the 2023 ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships. The Kazakhstani scored a knockdown in round 3 of the bout.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan’s Sanzhar Tashkenbai (48kg) secured a semifinal berth at the 2023 ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships. Another Kazakhstani Daniyal Sabit lost in the 51kg bout.


The 2023 ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships is set to run through January 27.

Kazakhstan’s national team at the event is represented by Sanzhar Tashkenbai (48kg), Daniyal Sabit (51kg), Nursultan Altynbek (54kg), Makhmud Sabyrkhan (57kg), Talgat Syrymbetov (60kg), Mukhammedsabyr Bazarbaiuly (63.5kg), Abzal Serik (67kg), Sabyrzhan Akkalykov (71kg), Dias Molzhigitov (75kg), Yerasyl Zhakpekov (80kg), Sagyndyk Togambai (86kg), Yerkhat Bekzat (92kg), and Amanat Sabyrgali (+92kg).

Photo: sports.kz


Related news
Another Kazakh boxer advances to 2023 ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships semis
Kazakh Sanzhar Tashkenbai propels to 2023 ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships semis
Kazakhstan suffers 2nd loss at ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships 2023
Теги:
Sport   Kazakhstan   Boxing  
Read also
Another Kazakh boxer advances to 2023 ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships semis
Crucial to promote Kazakhstan’s cultural heritage at international arena – Deputy PM
Investments in science decline in Kazakhstan
Zhenis Osserbai relieved of agriculture vice minister post
OSCE ODIHR observers to be invited to monitor Majilis elections in Kazakhstan
Kazakh Sanzhar Tashkenbai propels to 2023 ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships semis
Nursultan Nazarbayev undergoes heart surgery
Kazakhstan to hold early maslikhat elections Mar 19
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakh First Deputy PM Roman Sklyar, Gazprom Chairman Alexey Miller meet
2 Tokayev meets NSC Chairman Yermek Sagimbayev
3 Tokayev thanks Majilis deputies as country to elect deputies of parliament’s lower chamber this March
4 Japan to allow unlicensed electric scooter riding from July
5 Weather warning in effect in Kyzylorda and Turkestan rgns

News