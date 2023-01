Kazakh boxer lost at ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championship

BANGKOK. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Anel Kudaibergen lost to Uzbek Farzona Fozilova in the women’s 48 kg bout in the first round at the now-running 2023 ASBC U22 Men's and Women's Asian Boxing Championship in Bangkok, Sports.kz reads.

As earlier reported, Makhmud Sabyrkhan of Kazakhstan beat yesterday Mirzabek Mirzakhalilov of Uzbekistan in the men’s 57 kg first-round bout.





Photo: sports.kz