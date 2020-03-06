Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh boxer Levit to fight for Olympic berth in Jordan

Kudrenok Tatyana
6 March 2020, 19:01
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani boxer Vassiliy Levit is gearing up for his first match at the Olympic licensing tournament in Amman, Jordan, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

1st seed in the Men’s 91kg weight class, Levit will have his first fight in the quarterfinal against Tajik boxer Davlat Boltayev.

The bout is scheduled for March 8.

Vassiliy Levit is the silver medalist of the 2016 Rio Olympics, bronze medalist of the World Championships (2017, 2019) and three-time Asian champion (2009, 2015, 2017).

