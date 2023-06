NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani welterweight boxer Sagadat Rakhmankul (5-1, 3 KOs) has won his sixth professional fight in Mexico, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Rakhmankul KOed Mexican boxer Cosme Rivera (42-28-3, 29 KOs) in the fifth round of their weight-round fight in Tijuana.

This is the fourth win for Rakhmankul by KO.