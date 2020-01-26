Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakh boxer Jukembayev adds another professional victory to resume

    26 January 2020, 14:02

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani superlight boxer Batyr Jukembayev (18-0, 14 KOs) celebrated his 18th professional win in Montreal, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.

    Jukembayev defeated Mexican Ricardo Lara (22-8, 10 KOs) at the Montreal Casino in Quebec, Canada on Saturday night.

    The Kazakh superlight boxer KOed Lara in the second round of what was supposed to be the ten-round fight.

    Initially Jukembayev was expected to fight Argentinian Maximiliano Ricardo Veron, but the latter failed to obtain visa to Canada.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Boxing
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events