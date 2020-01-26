Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh boxer Jukembayev adds another professional victory to resume

Kudrenok Tatyana
26 January 2020, 14:02
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani superlight boxer Batyr Jukembayev (18-0, 14 KOs) celebrated his 18th professional win in Montreal, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.

Jukembayev defeated Mexican Ricardo Lara (22-8, 10 KOs) at the Montreal Casino in Quebec, Canada on Saturday night.

The Kazakh superlight boxer KOed Lara in the second round of what was supposed to be the ten-round fight.

Initially Jukembayev was expected to fight Argentinian Maximiliano Ricardo Veron, but the latter failed to obtain visa to Canada.


