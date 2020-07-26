Go to the main site
    Kazakh boxer Firuza Sharipova’s fight postponed due to coronavirus

    26 July 2020, 13:12

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani boxer Firuza Sharipova’s fight scheduled to take place today, July 26, in Minsk (Belarus) has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Kazinform reports.

    Sharipova took to her Instagram account to explain the situation. In her words, she was not able to travel to Belarus where she was supposed to fight on July 26 because of the travel restrictions. The borders are still closed due to the coronavirus infection.

    She also revealed that another fight which was slated to take place in Kazan had been canceled for the same reason.

    The boxing queen expressed hope that her team would find an option in Russia and she would be able to get back to the ring in the nearest future.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Boxing
