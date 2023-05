TASHKENT. KAZINFORM Kazakh boxer Nurbek Oralbai defeated Jordan’s Hussein Ishaish, the reigning Asian champion, in the quarterfinals at the IBA Men's World Boxing Championships 2023 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

The Kazakh boxer won by unanimous decision to reach the semifinals of the World Championships in the 80 kg weight category.