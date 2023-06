Kazakh boxer Alimkhanuly KOs opponent with 24 wins

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani boxer Janibek Alimkhanuly (7-0, 3 KOs) KOed his opponent in what was supposed to be a 10-round fight in Fresno, California tonight, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Alimkhanuly stunned Canadian Albert Onolunose (24-2-1, 8 KOs) in the sixth round.

The Kazakhstani took home the World Boxing Council Continental Americas Middle Title.