Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakh Bibossinov boxes his way through at Tokyo Olympics

    26 July 2021, 16:14

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM – Boxer Saken Bibossinov of Kazakhstan has propelled to the next round of the Men’s Boxing event at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics in Japan, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the Games.

    Bibossinov crashed Yankiel Rivera Figueroa of Puerto Rico 4:1 in Men’s Fly (48-52kg) Preliminaries Round of 32.

    Bibossinov is the third Kazakhstani boxer to win the fight in his respective weight class. Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstanis Zakir Safiullin and Serik Temirzhanov both defeated their opponents from Peru and Hungary in Round of 32 at the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo.

    Recall that Kazakhstan already won two bronze medals in judo and weightlifting at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

    XXXII Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Boxing Tokyo Olympics
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events