Kazakh Bibossinov boxes his way through at Tokyo Olympics

Kudrenok Tatyana
26 July 2021, 16:14
TOKYO. KAZINFORM – Boxer Saken Bibossinov of Kazakhstan has propelled to the next round of the Men’s Boxing event at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics in Japan, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the Games.

Bibossinov crashed Yankiel Rivera Figueroa of Puerto Rico 4:1 in Men’s Fly (48-52kg) Preliminaries Round of 32.

Bibossinov is the third Kazakhstani boxer to win the fight in his respective weight class. Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstanis Zakir Safiullin and Serik Temirzhanov both defeated their opponents from Peru and Hungary in Round of 32 at the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Recall that Kazakhstan already won two bronze medals in judo and weightlifting at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

XXXII Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.

