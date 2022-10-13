Go to the main site
    Kazakh, Belarusian Presidents hold meeting

    13 October 2022, 16:09

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Belarusian Leader Alexander Lukashenko held a meeting on the sidelines of the 6th CICA Summit held in Astana, Kazinform cites the official Telegram channel of the press service of the Kazakh Head of State.

    During the talk, the presidents discussed the current state and prospects to further strengthen Kazakh-Belarusian multifaceted cooperation. Special attention was paid to the activization of trade and economic interaction and industrial cooperation.

    The Kazakh President assured that he will make efforts to continue the effective multilateral cooperation.

    In his part, Lukashenko thanked the Kazakh President for the invitation for the CICA Summit, pointing to the huge potential for the further strengthening of CICA.

    «The fact that CICA is being developed globally is very good,» said the President of Belarus.

    The two also exchanged views on the international and regional agenda.


    Photo: t.me/bort_01
