    Kazakh, Belarusian leaders meet in Akorda

    25 October 2019, 11:21

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with his Belarusian counterpart Aleksandr Lukashenko in Akorda, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «We are pleased to meet the Belarusian delegation. This visit of President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko to Kazakhstan is a good opportunity to discuss all the issues of cooperation between our states and to give a new impulse to their development,» said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

    «We are keen on increasing commodity turnover between our countries, to enhance our mutual ties in humanitarian sector, to actively interact within international organizations and at the international arena,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted.

    «The level of the Belarusian-Kazakhstani relations today fully complies with the strategic interests of our countries. This is the result of longstanding hard work which enables us to set serious plans for the future. Minsk and Nur-Sultan have accumulated a positive experience of cooperation at all the levels, while the level of trust between our countries lets us discuss any issues in an open and sincere manner. Commodity turnover between our countries is expected to hit $1bn soon,» Aleksandr Lukashenko highlighted.

