    • Kazakh-Belarusian duo wins ITF M25 Tbilisi title

    15 August 2022 15:44

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Grigoriy Lomakin and Belarusian Ivan Liutarevich, the top-seeded duo, won the ITF M25 Tbilisi title in the Georgian capital, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    In the final the Kazakh-Belarusian tandem eliminated unseeded Erik Arutiunian and Daniil Ostapenkov 3-6, 7-6, 10-5.

    This is the second ITF title for Lomakin this season. In total, he holds 16 ITF doubles title.

    Earlier Kazinform reported that another Kazakhstani Anna Danilina paired with American Sophie Chang had also claimed ITF doubles title at W100 Landisville this weekend.


    Photo: ktf.kz

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    #Sport #Kazakhstan #Tennis
