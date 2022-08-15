Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh-Belarusian duo wins ITF M25 Tbilisi title
15 August 2022 15:44

Kazakh-Belarusian duo wins ITF M25 Tbilisi title

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Grigoriy Lomakin and Belarusian Ivan Liutarevich, the top-seeded duo, won the ITF M25 Tbilisi title in the Georgian capital, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

In the final the Kazakh-Belarusian tandem eliminated unseeded Erik Arutiunian and Daniil Ostapenkov 3-6, 7-6, 10-5.

This is the second ITF title for Lomakin this season. In total, he holds 16 ITF doubles title.

Earlier Kazinform reported that another Kazakhstani Anna Danilina paired with American Sophie Chang had also claimed ITF doubles title at W100 Landisville this weekend.


Photo: ktf.kz

Related news
Kazakhstan pockets silver at U20 World Women’s Wrestling Champs
Kazakhstani Danilina lost in Cincinnati quarterfinals
FC Kairat to face FC Akzhaiyk in Kazakhstan Cup quarterfinals
Read also
Kazakhstan pockets silver at U20 World Women’s Wrestling Champs
Over 700,000 Kazakhstanis visited Uzbekistan since Jan
Kazakh President satisfied with results of talks with Vladimir Putin
Kazakhstani Danilina lost in Cincinnati quarterfinals
Kazakh President Aide Gizat Nurdauletov attends 17th meeting of SCO Security Council Secretaries
Kazakhstani karateka Sofia Berultseva wins gold at Islamic Solidarity Games 2022
Kazakh President arrives in Sochi for a working visit
Astana basketball club signs American point guard Deondre Parks
Popular
1 Kostanay rgn sees 79 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hrs
2 COVID-19 kills 66 more Iranians over past 24 hours
3 August 20. Today's Birthdays
4 Kazakh President satisfied with results of talks with Vladimir Putin
5 Quake jolts 349 km away from Almaty

News

Archive