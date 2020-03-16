Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakh Batyr Dzhukembayev among Top 10 WBC best boxers

    16 March 2020, 14:01

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani boxer Batyr Dzhukembayev (18-0, 14 KOs) has improved his position in the updated version of the rating of the World Boxing Council, Kazinform reports citing Sports.kz.

    In the March updated rankings Dzhukembayev rose from 11th to 9th place.

    The WBC world champion in this division is Mexican Jose Carlos Ramirez, and the top three are Viktor Postol (Ukraine), Regis Prograis (USA) and Jose Zepeda (Mexico).

    Recall that Dzhukembayev’s last fight was held in January 25 in Montreal (Canada). In the second round he knocked out Mexican boxer Ricardo Lara.


    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Kazakhstan Boxing
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events